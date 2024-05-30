Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 397 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in TransUnion by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,548.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,777.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

TransUnion Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TRU opened at $73.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.32. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.37%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

