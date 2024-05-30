Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 4,195 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Wix.com by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,143,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,710,000 after acquiring an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,554,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ WIX opened at $164.83 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $174.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 144.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Wix.com from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Wix.com from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.24.

Wix.com Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Further Reading

