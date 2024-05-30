Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 5,215 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $207.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.79. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.37.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

