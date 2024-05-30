Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Allegion by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Allegion by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $2,231,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Allegion by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.83.

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion stock opened at $119.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.31. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $136.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

