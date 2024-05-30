Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,011 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,650,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2,618.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 488,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,519,000 after buying an additional 470,886 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,473,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,755,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,256,000 after buying an additional 446,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,858,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after buying an additional 378,304 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

