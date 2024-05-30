Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,862 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $127.95 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $129.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.39.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.