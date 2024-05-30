Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.20 ($0.68) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Intermediate Capital Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON:ICG opened at GBX 2,330 ($29.76) on Thursday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,949.74 ($24.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,448 ($31.26).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,036 ($38.77) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

