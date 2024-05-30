International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Down 1.7 %

IP opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 90.61 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. International Paper’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

