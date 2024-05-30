Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,178 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 243.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 137,901 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,732,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PXE opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $143.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $37.48.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

