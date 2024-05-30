Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 60,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 47,773 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,026,000 after buying an additional 118,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.59.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

