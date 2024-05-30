iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 66,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 27,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 630,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,322,000 after purchasing an additional 30,282 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $107.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $111.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.05.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

