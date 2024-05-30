iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $107.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $111.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.05.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

