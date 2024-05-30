iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Position Reduced by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,331,000.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

INDY stock opened at $51.24 on Thursday. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $881.33 million, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares India 50 ETF Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

