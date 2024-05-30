iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 8,403 shares.The stock last traded at $182.03 and had previously closed at $182.12.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $936.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBN. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

