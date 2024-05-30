iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 133.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,778,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,107 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 203.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,330,000 after buying an additional 727,018 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth $11,646,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,149,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,915,000 after acquiring an additional 148,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,498,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

EWT opened at $51.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average of $47.37.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

