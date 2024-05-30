iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Decreased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $39,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 71,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,078.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,922,000. Finally, Waterford Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 81,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $105.37 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.21.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

