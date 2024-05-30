iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $52,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $345.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.92. The company has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $348.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.