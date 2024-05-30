iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,718 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.89 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $108.54. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.40.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

