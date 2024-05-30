Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
Ituran Location and Control has increased its dividend payment by an average of 41.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Ituran Location and Control has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance
NASDAQ ITRN opened at $27.61 on Thursday. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $31.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.17.
Ituran Location and Control Company Profile
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
