Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 4,030 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $134.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.54. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $148.37. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.28.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shalini Sharp sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $156,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,048.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,497 shares of company stock valued at $23,924,954 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBIX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.85.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

