Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,939 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,080,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $762,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 24,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at $119,979,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of JEF opened at $45.49 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

