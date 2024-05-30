John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (JHMU) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on May 31st

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0978 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.
John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of JHMU opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.08. John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79.
About John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF
