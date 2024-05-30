John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (JHMU) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on May 31st

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0978 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JHMU opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.08. John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79.

About John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

The John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (JHMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Utilities index. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds of any maturity. The fund seeks to provide tax-exempt income. JHMU was launched on Oct 31, 2023 and is issued by John Hancock.

