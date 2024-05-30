Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $3.05 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,740,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $382,764,000 after purchasing an additional 73,302 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 405.6% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 107,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 86,527 shares during the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,860,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 216,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,186,000 after acquiring an additional 44,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $175.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $178.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,835 shares of company stock worth $31,165,165. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.