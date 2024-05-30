Jonathan C. Klein Sells 1,093 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Stock

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $104,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Belden Stock Down 2.6 %

BDC stock opened at $94.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.07. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $99.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Belden

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 662.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 33,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

