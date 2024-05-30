JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.83. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Is It Time to Lock in Profits on These 3 Overbought Stocks?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- GigaCloud Technology Launches BaaS for B2B Marketplace Platform
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Abercrombie & Fitch First Quarter Earnings Surge to New Heights
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.