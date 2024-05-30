Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director John Ernest Sicard Sells 13,533 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXSGet Free Report) Director John Ernest Sicard sold 13,533 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.46, for a total transaction of C$2,009,067.23.

John Ernest Sicard also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 23rd, John Ernest Sicard sold 12,328 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.39, for a total transaction of C$1,903,365.53.
  • On Tuesday, March 19th, John Ernest Sicard sold 7,530 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.15, for a total transaction of C$1,108,068.11.
  • On Wednesday, March 6th, John Ernest Sicard sold 7,516 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.11, for a total transaction of C$1,113,158.68.

Shares of TSE KXS opened at C$150.77 on Thursday. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12-month low of C$129.13 and a 12-month high of C$191.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 209.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$151.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$152.36.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.06. Kinaxis had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of C$160.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.8913676 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$199.44.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

