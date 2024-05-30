Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Amy D. Husted Sells 7,853 Shares of Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $961,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kirby Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KEX stock opened at $120.88 on Thursday. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $123.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.76.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. Kirby had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Institutional Trading of Kirby

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kirby by 56.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Kirby by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

