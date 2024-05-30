KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $790.95

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $790.95 and last traded at $790.87, with a volume of 140982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $779.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target (up from $625.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.15.

KLA Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $707.20 and a 200 day moving average of $641.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

