Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Robert Nathaniel Lande Sells 15,000 Shares

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) Director Robert Nathaniel Lande sold 15,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total value of C$88,600.50.

Shares of Knight Therapeutics stock opened at C$6.01 on Thursday. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of C$4.35 and a one year high of C$6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$609.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.56, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.37 million. Knight Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.0303448 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$5.40 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

