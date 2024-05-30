Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) CEO M Leroy Ball Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,597,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

M Leroy Ball also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of Koppers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $107,825.00.

On Monday, March 4th, M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of Koppers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $267,550.00.

NYSE KOP opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $58.23.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Koppers by 29.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after acquiring an additional 104,590 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,106,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Koppers by 326.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 94,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Koppers by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,448,000 after acquiring an additional 82,741 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.9% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,138,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73,151 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KOP. Singular Research upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

