Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $15.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kronos Worldwide traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 101069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KRO. TheStreet upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide Stock Down 1.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 57,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 64,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,097,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kronos Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is -330.42%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

