Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Boosted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,487,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,033,000 after acquiring an additional 424,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,755 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $444,821,000 after purchasing an additional 483,878 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $291,045,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 12.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,129,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,138,000 after buying an additional 126,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $1,102,735.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $1,102,735.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,382 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $192.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

