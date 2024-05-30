Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Update

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 1,241.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Leafbuyer Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LBUY opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Leafbuyer Technologies has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.
About Leafbuyer Technologies
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Leafbuyer Technologies
- Trading Halts Explained
- Is It Time to Lock in Profits on These 3 Overbought Stocks?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- GigaCloud Technology Launches BaaS for B2B Marketplace Platform
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Abercrombie & Fitch First Quarter Earnings Surge to New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.