Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Update

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 1,241.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Leafbuyer Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LBUY opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Leafbuyer Technologies has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

