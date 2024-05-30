Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. Sells 1,278 Shares

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lear Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Lear stock opened at $121.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.36.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,237,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,382,000 after purchasing an additional 149,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $79,611,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 107,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 49,070 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $1,356,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $2,316,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lear

Lear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.