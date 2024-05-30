loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Anthony Li Hsieh Sells 76,210 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 76,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $150,895.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,056,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 50,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 38,504 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $78,163.12.

On Friday, May 17th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $437,505.20.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $222.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 19.5% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,396,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after buying an additional 879,650 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in loanDepot by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 172,802 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in loanDepot by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 397,095 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth $1,644,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth $792,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

