MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Susan Ocampo Sells 16,396 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 16,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $1,721,743.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,988,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,864,170.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Susan Ocampo sold 102,722 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total value of $10,555,712.72.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Susan Ocampo sold 131,187 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $13,450,603.11.

On Monday, May 20th, Susan Ocampo sold 161,140 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $16,578,083.20.

On Thursday, May 9th, Susan Ocampo sold 7,326 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $747,325.26.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Susan Ocampo sold 75,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $7,726,500.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Susan Ocampo sold 34,186 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,008,368.00.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $101.97 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 115.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.65.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $181.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

MTSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

