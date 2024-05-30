Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 989,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,941,000 after acquiring an additional 46,689 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 59,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MRO. Argus raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,822.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,104.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

