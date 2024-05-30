Marc Crossman Sells 77,098 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Crossman sold 77,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $67,846.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 322,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Marc Crossman sold 56,235 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $48,924.45.

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $0.89 on Thursday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.49.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 135.78% and a negative net margin of 124.32%. The business had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 95,362 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

