Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 1,350.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of MRLWF stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65. Marlowe has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63.

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.

