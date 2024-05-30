McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Price Up 5.7%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX)’s stock price rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 113,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 737,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MUX

McEwen Mining Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.80 million. McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 44.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McEwen Mining

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in McEwen Mining by 25.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in McEwen Mining by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McEwen Mining

(Get Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.