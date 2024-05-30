MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediWound to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

MediWound Trading Down 10.0 %

MediWound stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. MediWound has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $151.93 million, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%. Research analysts forecast that MediWound will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MediWound

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in MediWound by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 93,705 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. increased its stake in MediWound by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 125,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in MediWound by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 109,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MediWound by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 85,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in MediWound during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

