Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MDT. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Medtronic stock opened at $81.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.98.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 44,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

