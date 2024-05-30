Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Senior Officer Sarah Boon Sells 1,288 Shares

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Senior Officer Sarah Boon sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.92, for a total transaction of C$92,632.96.

Methanex Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:MX opened at C$71.79 on Thursday. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of C$50.57 and a 12 month high of C$74.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.07. The firm has a market cap of C$4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.91.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.48. Methanex had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 3.1736234 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

About Methanex

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.97%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

