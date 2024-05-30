Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Short Interest Update

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 1,070.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Metso Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40. Metso Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $6.48.

Metso Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This is a boost from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th.

Metso Oyj Company Profile

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in two segments: Aggregates and Minerals.

