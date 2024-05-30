Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $156.15 and last traded at $156.26. 873,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,159,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.61.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.37. The firm has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $105,280.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $930,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at $514,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $105,280.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,448 shares of company stock worth $20,917,430. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Moderna by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 272,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,993,000 after buying an additional 32,806 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Moderna by 584.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 58,394 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

