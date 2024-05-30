Monness Crespi & Hardt Upgrades MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) to “Hold”

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MDB. DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.57.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $333.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $356.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.33. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $275.76 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $5,973,567.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,698,272.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,475,000 after purchasing an additional 68,348 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 14.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after purchasing an additional 551,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,237,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 22.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 550,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,497,000 after acquiring an additional 100,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,480,000 after acquiring an additional 204,284 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

