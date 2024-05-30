Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Sime Armoyan Acquires 11,200 Shares of Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 11,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$59,918.88.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 2,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$13,370.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Sime Armoyan purchased 7,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.34 per share, with a total value of C$40,032.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Sime Armoyan purchased 6,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$34,775.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Sime Armoyan purchased 5,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$26,750.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sime Armoyan acquired 2,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,135.03.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Sime Armoyan acquired 16,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,220.80.

On Monday, April 29th, Sime Armoyan acquired 100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$526.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Sime Armoyan acquired 1,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,140.87.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Sime Armoyan purchased 2,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,224.50.

On Monday, April 22nd, Sime Armoyan purchased 6,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,172.16.

TSE:MRT.UN opened at C$5.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a one year low of C$5.20 and a one year high of C$5.70. The company has a market cap of C$342.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

