Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 2,205 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,835 shares of company stock worth $31,165,165 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3 %

GOOGL stock opened at $175.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $178.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.48 and a 200-day moving average of $147.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

View Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.