nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $130.5-131.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.04 million. nCino also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.650-0.680 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCNO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.55.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -79.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.57. nCino has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $37.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.58 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 10,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $375,894.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,159,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,894,781.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Pamela Kilday sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 10,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $375,894.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,159,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,894,781.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,114,061 shares of company stock worth $39,096,813. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

