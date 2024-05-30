Needham & Company LLC Cuts Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Price Target to $12.00

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSYS. StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Stratasys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $614.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.96 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,367 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,694,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after purchasing an additional 140,841 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,386,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,803,000 after purchasing an additional 119,922 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,346,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Stratasys by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,055,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

